Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.20. 77,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.48 and a 200 day moving average of $228.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $179.76 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

