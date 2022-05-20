Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.96. 26,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.06. The firm has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $179.76 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $113,349,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.