Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $283.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $5.18 on Thursday, hitting $182.68. 53,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.48 and its 200 day moving average is $228.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $179.76 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

