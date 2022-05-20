Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Director Barbara L. Rayner Acquires 2,500 Shares

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) Director Barbara L. Rayner purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,947.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LYLT opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $154.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Loyalty Ventures Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYLT. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LYLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loyalty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

