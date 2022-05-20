Lua Token Achieves Market Cap of $5.03 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the dollar. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lua Token

Lua Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

