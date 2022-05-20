Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 23939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUM. Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$191.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 16.97.

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.