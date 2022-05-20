Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Northland Securities

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.42.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 93,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,632. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 16.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,450 and have sold 391,062 shares valued at $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

