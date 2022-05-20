LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

LXP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 4,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,990. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 65,673 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

