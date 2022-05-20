Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 41,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,327,964 shares.The stock last traded at $63.21 and had previously closed at $62.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 38.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 177,475 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magna International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 166,161 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,227,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

