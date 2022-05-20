MAI Capital Management Acquires 19,700 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 300.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $207,779,000 after acquiring an additional 939,134 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.69.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.