MAI Capital Management Buys 3,308 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,048,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 542,612 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,345,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,686,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.22.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

