MAI Capital Management Buys 80 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $248,203,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,556,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,821,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

Shares of TDY opened at $390.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.93 and its 200 day moving average is $435.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $374.65 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

