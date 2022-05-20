MAI Capital Management Buys 892 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.63.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,176 shares of company stock worth $10,951,020. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $206.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42. The firm has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

