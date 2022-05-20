MAI Capital Management Buys 897 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPSC stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $174.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.18.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

