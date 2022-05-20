MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $448.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.81.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total transaction of $102,271.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $3,395,295. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

