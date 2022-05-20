MAI Capital Management Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $235.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

