MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 320.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,069,000 after buying an additional 806,055 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 448,709 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,655,000 after buying an additional 91,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,890,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $271.49 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.48.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

