MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $49.24 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

