MAI Capital Management Invests $1.61 Million in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth $3,803,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 181.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $382.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.04%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $894,861.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,405,427.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,759 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

