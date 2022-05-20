Mana Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 23rd

Mana Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 23rd. Mana Capital Acquisition had issued 6,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 23rd. The total size of the offering was $62,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAAQU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18. Mana Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAAQU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

