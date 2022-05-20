Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,543,000 after acquiring an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,985,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.36.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

