ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,481 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,667,000 after buying an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 210,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

MAN stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $124.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

