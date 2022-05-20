Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

