MAP Protocol Hits Market Cap of $23.80 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $23.80 million and $239,426.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00591648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00431095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033403 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,760.51 or 1.56865964 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008606 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

