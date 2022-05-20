Maple (MPL) Price Hits $24.42

Maple (MPL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Maple has a market cap of $107.91 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $24.42 or 0.00080907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maple has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,169.97 or 0.99941296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

