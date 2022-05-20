Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Marchex also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

MCHX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

