MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get MarketWise alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of MarketWise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.97.

MKTW stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. MarketWise has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $16.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $267,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 659.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.