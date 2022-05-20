Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,573,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,076,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $156.94 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.30.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

