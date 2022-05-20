MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $100.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.73.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

