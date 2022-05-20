Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 2,174 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

