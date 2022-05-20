Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.84.

MTTR opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

