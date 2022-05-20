Maxim Group Lowers Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Price Target to $0.75

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group to $0.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
REED opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.18.
Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.47% and a negative net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
