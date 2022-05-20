Maxim Group Lowers Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Price Target to $0.75

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group to $0.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

REED opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.47% and a negative net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 88.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reed’s by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.