M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $227.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.65), with a volume of 4008087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.03).
The company has a market cap of £262.85 million and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile (LON:SAA)
