M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $227.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.65), with a volume of 4008087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.03).

The company has a market cap of £262.85 million and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

