McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Director Sells C$49,250.00 in Stock

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) Director Christopher Tiernan Seaver sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$281,020.50.

TSE MCB opened at C$0.96 on Friday. McCoy Global Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$27.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

