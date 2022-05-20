MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). MediaAlpha reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,000%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,136.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 380.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 437,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 300,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,930. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

