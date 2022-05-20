Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.19

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 17155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

A number of analysts have commented on MDNA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.