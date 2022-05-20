MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $72,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $801.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,043.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,139.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 218.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

