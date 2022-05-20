Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEACU. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
