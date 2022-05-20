Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

VIVO traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 4,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,031. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

