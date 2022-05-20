Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 2,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 333,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Merus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merus by 104.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.