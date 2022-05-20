MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $108,452.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $108,452.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $610.18 or 0.02085060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.94 or 0.00515787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,089.45 or 1.77996940 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008861 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,435,796,629 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,772,523 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.