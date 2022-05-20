Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $38.20-$38.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $38.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,219.71 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,321.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,443.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $40,548,884 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

