MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.80 million.

MGPI stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.76. 100,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.14. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Michele Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,956 shares of company stock worth $1,504,595. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

