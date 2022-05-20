Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,853 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Microchip Technology worth $102,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,092 shares of company stock worth $500,909. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

