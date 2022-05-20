Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCHP. UBS Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.81.

Shares of MCHP opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,092 shares of company stock worth $500,909. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 86,744 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

