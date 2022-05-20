Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

MSFT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.56. 39,108,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,797,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.48 and its 200 day moving average is $306.28. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

