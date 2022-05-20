Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup to $180.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $140.00 on Monday. Middleby has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.89.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,550 shares of company stock worth $1,295,856 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

