Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $23.50

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $21.92. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 706 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIGO. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 106,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 315.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.