Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Cap of $2.98 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 33.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00008717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 67.1% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $28,171.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00591648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00431095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033403 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,760.51 or 1.56865964 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008606 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

