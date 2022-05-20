Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $2.34 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 72.2% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $24,883.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00007988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,075.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,078.85 or 0.07097153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00509899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033233 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,729.83 or 1.76604833 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

